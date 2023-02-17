'I'm Not A Model': Selena Gomez Slams Trolls Commenting On Her Weight

Selena Gomez was diagnosed with lupus in 2015.

Singer Selena Gomez slammed trolls and revealed that her lupus medication causes her weight fluctuations, as per a report in Page Six.

The celebrity opened up on TikTok (the video of which is now available on Twitter) to criticise those who had made comments about her body. Ms Gomez asserted that she is not and "never will be" a model and told her body shamers to "go away" if they don't like it.

"When I'm taking it, I tend to hold a lot of water weight, and that happens very normally. When I'm off of it, I tend to kind of lose weight. I just wanted to say and encourage anyone out there who feels any sort of shame for exactly what they're going through and no one knows the real story," the American singer said in the video.

The celebrity stated although the comments have taken a toll on her mental well-being, she tries to keep herself focused on the bigger picture. "I just want people to know that you're beautiful, and you're wonderful. Yeah, we have days where maybe we feel like s***, but I would much rather be healthy and take care of myself. My medications are important, and I believe that they're what helps me."

Watch the video below:

Selena Gomez goes live on TikTok to address comments about her body. She talks about her health, medication for lupus and how they affect her body. pic.twitter.com/JL3hIArShB — Selena Gomez News 🎬 (@OfficialSGnews) February 16, 2023

She concluded, "I love you guys and thanks for supporting me and understanding. And if not, go away, because honestly I don't believe in shaming people for their body or anything."

Since being shared, the post has amassed over 1.7 lakh views and two thousand likes.

"I feel so bad. She doesn't have to explain herself to anyone," said a user.

"You are beautiful!! May god continue to bless your life!! You are stronger than you believe!! Blessings!!!!" added another person.

"The fact that Selena Gomez has to go out to explain for the nth time why her body looks the way it does pisses me off not just bc it's bc of her health issues but bc everyone is all about body positivity until the person doesnt look exactly how the public wants them to," commented another user.

