No Man's Land: This Stunning Private Island Is For Women Only

SuperShe Island, slated to open to the public this summer, is the brainchild of entrepreneur Kristina Roth whose mission, in her own words, is to "bring badass women from around the world together." She envisions SuperShe Island as a women's-only destination where women of all ages connect through wellness, fitness, nutrition and more.
"We want SuperShe Island to be rejuvenating and a safe space where women can reinvent themselves and their desires. A place where you can recalibrate without distractions," says Ms Roth.
CommentsNew York Post, insisting she's not a "man-hater," and dismissing claims that the idea of a women-only space is exclusionary. "The idea (at SuperShe island) is, hey, focus on yourself - don't try to get your hormones up," she says, explaining at other fitness and wellness retreats she has been to, "men's company seemed to mess with the relaxing vibes."
SuperShe island is home to four cabins - that can house up to 10 women comfortably - and is equipped with spa amenities, saunas and other facilities.
According to ABC News, a five-day stay on SuperShe Island in a shared room in one of the cabins is expected to cost anywhere between $3,000 - 6,000. But wait, before you book your tickets, know this: in order to visit the island, you will need to be interviewed via Skype and be approved first.
Let us know what you think of the idea of a women's-only island retreat in the comments section below.
Click for more trending news