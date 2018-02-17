No Man's Land: This Stunning Private Island Is For Women Only SuperShe Island is a private island off the coast of Finland that is for women exclusively. That means, no men allowed in this "safe space" where women are invited to rejuvenate themselves with yoga, meditation and fresh farm-to-table food.

33 Shares EMAIL PRINT SuperShe Island is a private island off the coast of Finland that is a women's-only destination



SuperShe Island, slated to open to the public this summer, is the brainchild of entrepreneur Kristina Roth whose mission, in her own words, is to "bring badass women from around the world together." She envisions SuperShe Island as a women's-only destination where women of all ages connect through wellness, fitness, nutrition and more.

SuperShe Island is an island resort exclusively for women - no men allowed!

"We want SuperShe Island to be rejuvenating and a safe space where women can reinvent themselves and their desires. A place where you can recalibrate without distractions," says Ms Roth.



"I love men!" Ms Roth tells the

SuperShe Island is the brainchild of entrepreneur Kristina Roth

SuperShe island is home to four cabins - that can house up to 10 women comfortably - and is equipped with spa amenities, saunas and other facilities.



According to

The private island off the coast of Finland will serve as a luxury retreat only for women SuperShe Island is scheduled to open to the public in June 2018

Let us know what you think of the idea of a women's-only island retreat in the comments section below.



Click for more





Imagine this: a holistic retreat where you're doing yoga, meditating and delicious healthy food while on a private island hidden away in the Baltic Sea off the coast of Finland. Sound like heaven? Wait till you hear what makes the luxurious SuperShe Island all the more unique: there are no men allowed on the private island.SuperShe Island, slated to open to the public this summer, is the brainchild of entrepreneur Kristina Roth whose mission, in her own words, is to "bring badass women from around the world together." She envisions SuperShe Island as a women's-only destination where women of all ages connect through wellness, fitness, nutrition and more."We want SuperShe Island to be rejuvenating and a safe space where women can reinvent themselves and their desires. A place where you can recalibrate without distractions," says Ms Roth. "I love men!" Ms Roth tells the New York Post , insisting she's not a "man-hater," and dismissing claims that the idea of a women-only space is exclusionary. "The idea (at SuperShe island) is, hey, focus on yourself - don't try to get your hormones up," she says, explaining at other fitness and wellness retreats she has been to, "men's company seemed to mess with the relaxing vibes."SuperShe island is home to four cabins - that can house up to 10 women comfortably - and is equipped with spa amenities, saunas and other facilities.According to ABC News , a five-day stay on SuperShe Island in a shared room in one of the cabins is expected to cost anywhere between $3,000 - 6,000. But wait, before you book your tickets, know this: in order to visit the island, you will need to be interviewed via Skype and be approved first.Let us know what you think of the idea of a women's-only island retreat in the comments section below.Click for more trending news