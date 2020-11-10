Nigerian Prince Rented Entire Restaurant For Future-Wife Who Didn't Know He's Royal

A Nigerian prince has revealed that he once rented an entire restaurant for first date with the woman who is now his wife. Prince Adekunle Adebayo Omilana - who goes by Kunle - is from the ruling Arugbabuwo house in Nigeria, reports Ladbible. He was visiting New York City in USA 16 years ago for business when he spotted his future wife Keisha as she waited for a modelling call.
According to Insider, he felt compelled to abandon his business meeting to go ask her for her number.
Prince Kunle then rented out an entire restaurant for his first date with Keisha, who had no idea he was a royal.
"[The restaurant] told me it was going to cost a lot of money, but I said I don't care," he told Insider. "I said: 'Just get me nice rose petals on the floor, get everything set in a romantic way. It's going to be like a date, but I want it to feel like a proposal.'"
Keisha was surprised by the romantic gesture, but also so nervous that she kept knocking things off the table.
She didn't learn that the man she was dating was a royal until two years after their first date, when she met his mother. She called Keisha "my princess" when they met.
"And when you hear, 'princess,' well, all moms call their daughters princess," said Keisha. "So that's what I thought she was saying. But then we sat down and she told me the story of who her son was, what his name means, where he comes from, and I was just like 'oh my goodness.'"
The couple got married in 2006 in New York City and now divide their time between London and Nigeria.
"I'm so blessed you stopped me 16 years ago in NYC to ask for my number. Then two years later my heart and hand in marriage," Keisha wrote for her husband in an Instagram post earlier this year.
They are now planning a traditional Nigerian royal wedding ceremony to renew their vows. The ceremony will be held in a small island close to Nigeria.