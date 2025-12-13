Advertisement
Newlywed Couple Cancels Honeymoon To See Lionel Messi During Kolkata "GOAT Tour"

The couple's decision has sparked discussion on social media and highlights the deep passion and love for Messi among his fans in India.

Read Time: 2 mins
Woman explained that they canceled their honeymoon plans due to Messi's visit.
  • Lionel Messi arrived in Kolkata during his four-city GOAT India Tour
  • A newlywed couple canceled their honeymoon to see Messi in person
  • The couple has followed Messi since 2010 and prioritized the event
Footballer Lionel Messi arrived in Kolkata as part of his four-city "GOAT India Tour", creating excitement among football fans. While many shared their anticipation of catching a glimpse of the star player, the story of a newlywed couple has captured special attention on social media. They revealed that they cancelled their honeymoon just to see Messi in person.

A woman told ANI that she and her husband recently, got married on December 5th. She explained that they canceled their honeymoon plans due to Messi's visit. The couple has been following Messi since 2010, so they prioritised the event over a post-wedding trip.

Watch Video Here:

In another video shared by ANI, the husband explained that they recently got married, but canceled their honeymoon to attend Messi's event. 

He said that seeing the football legend was more important to them than their honeymoon and reflected their love and admiration for the GOAT player they have held for the past 10-12 years.

Social Media Reaction

One user commented, "Today is not Saturday but Messiday in Kolkata."

Another user called them "Crazy fans."

