Newlywed Couple Cancels Honeymoon To See Lionel Messi During Kolkata "GOAT Tour"

Footballer Lionel Messi arrived in Kolkata as part of his four-city "GOAT India Tour", creating excitement among football fans. While many shared their anticipation of catching a glimpse of the star player, the story of a newlywed couple has captured special attention on social media. They revealed that they cancelled their honeymoon just to see Messi in person.

A woman told ANI that she and her husband recently, got married on December 5th. She explained that they canceled their honeymoon plans due to Messi's visit. The couple has been following Messi since 2010, so they prioritised the event over a post-wedding trip.

Watch Video Here:

#WATCH | West Bengal | On the visit of star footballer Lionel Messi, a fan says, "... We recently got married, but on Messi's visit, we cancelled our honeymoon plan because first we wanted to see Messi... We are very excited to see him, and we have been following him for 10-12… pic.twitter.com/QIqLTbYOvh — ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2025

In another video shared by ANI, the husband explained that they recently got married, but canceled their honeymoon to attend Messi's event.

He said that seeing the football legend was more important to them than their honeymoon and reflected their love and admiration for the GOAT player they have held for the past 10-12 years.

Social Media Reaction

The couple's decision has sparked discussion on social media and highlights the deep passion and love for Messi among his fans in India.

One user commented, "Today is not Saturday but Messiday in Kolkata."

Another user called them "Crazy fans."