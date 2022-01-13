New Zealand Man's Horror After Cockroach Found Living Inside His Ear For 3 Days

A New Zealand man was shocked to find a cockroach inside his ear.

While the human body carries many weird things, the cockroach is not one of them. Finding one inside the body is sure to frighten us to the level we may not have felt in a long time. But a man from Auckland, New Zealand, lived through this nightmarish experience recently. It made him go public with his ordeal and also advise social media users to always consult a doctor, possibly two, if they ever encounter such a skin-crawling feeling. He has even shared an image of the insect on his Facebook page.

Zane Wedding said when he was first hit by the experience, he thought his ear was blocked with water, which was partially true. He assumed he had gotten water inside the ear while swimming the day before, according to the New Zealand Herald.

Soon, the assumption gave way to scary thoughts as he could feel something moving inside his ear even though he stood still. Mr Wedding decided it was time to visit a doctor.

On January 8, he was prescribed antibiotics and told to dry out his ear with a hairdryer. The problem persisted and he decided to visit an ear clinic.

It was there that the doctor told him he may have a tumour but later said it could be an insect inside the ear. Mr Wedding said he jumped out of his chair when he heard the doctor. The doctor was herself in disbelief while she worked to pull the insect out of his ear.

In a post on Facebook, Mr Wedding shared an image of the cockroach. He captioned the post, “Went for a second opinion today at a different doctor and had a cockroach removed from my ear. Three days with a roach in my ear.”

Here's the post:

Mr Wedding told the New Zealand Herald that it made him “physically ill”, and went on to add “I felt [my eardrum] pop as it came away. The lady who extracted it said: ‘I've never seen this before. I've read about it, but never seen it'.”

Mr Wedding said the positive thing to come of this harrowing experience was that he learnt the hard way that it was always better to seek a second opinion, particularly if it concerned the body. For three days, the time the cockroach was inside his ear, Mr Wedding had lost his hearing. He now feels better.