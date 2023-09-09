New Zealand Couple Demand Fare Refund After Being Seated Next To Farting Dog On Flight

The dog's presence became unbearable for the couple.

A couple from New Zealand is requesting a refund of their airfare from Singapore Airlines, as they had to endure approximately 13 hours seated beside a dog that was slobbering, farting, and whining throughout the journey.

According to New Zealand's Stuff media, the Wellington couple Gill and Warren Press were travelling back to New Zealand from Europe in June and had boarded the 13-hour flight from Paris to Singapore when they were surprised to discover a dog was accompanying the passenger in the seat beside them.

"I heard this noise-a heavy snorting," said Gill Press.

"I thought it was my husband's phone, but we looked down and realised it was the dog breathing. I said, 'I'm not having this sit next to us the whole trip.'"

The news outlet also stated that the couple asked for a seat change, but the cabin crew informed them that the only available seats were located at the rear of the economy class section. Not wanting to downgrade, they ultimately chose to remain in their original seats. However, they asserted that halfway through the flight, the dog's presence became intolerable.

In addition to the snorting, the couple mentioned that the dog was also passing gas. They further explained that the dog encroached on Mr Press' legroom by placing its head under his feet, causing saliva to drip onto his leg, according to Mrs Press.

"(The owner) couldn't have the dog out in the aisle because they couldn't get the trolleys through, so it had to come in farther, which meant his head was under my husband's feet. My husband was in shorts and was getting the dog's saliva goo on his leg," she told Stuff.