New Pics Of Shloka Mehta From Isha Ambani's Wedding Dazzle Instagram

Shloka Mehta in a yellow and pink ghagra by designers Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.

Two previously-unseen pics of Shloka Mehta from Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's wedding are going viral on Instagram. Shloka Mehta is engaged to Isha's twin Akash Ambani. The first picture was shared by designer Abu Jani on Instagram and shows Shloka in a gorgeous peach zari lehenga. The second, posted on the official account of Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla, shows her in a bright pink and yellow ghagra.

In the first pic, gorgeous emerald jewellery complements Shloka Mehta's handmade lehenga. According to Abu Jani, the picture was clicked during Isha Ambani's wedding festivities in December.





The second picture, captioned "A Burst of Sunshine," shows her in a hand-embroidered canary yellow gota tukdi ghagra with a fuschia pink gota blouse. Statement jewellery completes her look.





Since being shared online, the pictures have collected hundreds of 'likes'.



"Such a charming girl," wrote one commenter. "Ethereal beauty," said another.



Shloka Mehta got engaged to childhood friend Akash Ambani in July last year. Mukesh and Nita Ambani hosted a grand engagement party for the couple at their multi-storey Mumbai home Antilia.