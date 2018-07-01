Akash Ambani, Shloka Mehta's Big Engagement Party. A Look Inside

Shloka Mehta sported a shimmering light pink lehenga, Akash Ambani wore a maroon kurtha.

The Red carpet rolled out yet again at Ambani's residence in Mumbai, this time for the awaited engagement ceremony of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta. After a starry pre-engagement ceremony yesterday, that had in attendance, celebrities including Sharukh Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Ranbir Karpoor among others along with Priyanaka Chopra making her debut entry with her rumored boyfriend, Nick Jonas.

In an image posted by celebrity designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, we get a close glimpse of Nita Ambani and daughter Isha Ambani. The duo was seen wearing almost identical colours with Nita Ambani draped in a subtle designer saree and Isha Ambani in a glittery lehenga. The two were seen posing hand-in-hand ahead of the big night.

The mother-daughter duo dressed in Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla couture.

Shloka Mehta sported a shimmering light pink lehenga. The bride-to-be had chosen a golden lehenga for her pre-engagement bash. The groom-to-be, Akash Ambani chose to wear a simple Maroon kurtha that complements his financee's attire for the evening. Anant Ambani was seen wearing a Grey kurtha.

The family posed together at the big engagement party at Antilla.

Nita Ambani with the couple the couple.

Isha Ambani with her soon to be sister-in-law, Shloka Mehta whom she is reportedly close to

Designer Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla posted a close-up of the bride in her pink Lehenga.

The ceremony had a long list of glamorous guests not just from the film industry, but from politics as well. Topping the list was Gauri Khan and her entry with son Aryan Khan. The Bollywood celeb appearances include Amir Khan, wife Kiran Rao, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya,Sweta Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit Ranbir Kappor, Nitu Karoo, Ayan Mukerji, Rekha, Kajol among many other top stars. Industrialist Ratan Tata was also photographed at the event.

Gauri Khan made her entry to the event with her son Aryan Khan

Aishwarya Rai posted an image of her with Abhishek Bachchan and her daughter ahead of her arrival.

Kajol shares a hug with filmmaker Karan Johar ahead of the engagement.

Political leaders who made early entries to the event include Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar. Sports stars in attendance included Sachin Tendulkar, wife Anjali and daughter Sara Tendulkar, Zaheer Khan and his actress wife Sagarika Ghatge, Harbhajan Singh, wife Geera Basra and their daughter Hinaya.

Uddhav Thackeray received by Anant Ambani at the engagement party. Former Mumbai Indians star Harbhajan Singh with his wife Geeta Basra

The Ambani had thrown a pre-engagement part yesterday at their south Mumbai residence - Antilla, where Nita Ambani put up a special dance performance, dedicating it to her son and his soon-to-be bride.

The Ambanis had announced the engagement of their eldest son Akash Ambani and his childhood friend, Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamantaire Russell Mehta in March this year. The two were engaged at a small ceremony in a resort in Goa in the presence of family and close friends. The family had thrown a party soon after that later that month.

The big wedding between the two is expected be held in December this year. Shloka and Akash have been long time friends and even studied together at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai's BKC.