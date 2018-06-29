Watch Nita Ambani Dancing, Shloka Mehta Touching Isha's Feet

Nita Ambani danced to a bollywood song at the pre-engagement party of Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta.

A glowing Nita Ambani was seen dancing to a Bollywood number at the star-studded party ahead of her eldest son Akash's engagement with Shloka Mehta last evening. Ms Ambani, who is trained in Bharatnatyam, danced to Shubhaarambh from the film Kai Po Che.

Ms Ambani, 54, wore a maroon Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla saree, draped in Gujarati style

Another video doing the rounds on Instagram shows Akash Ambani's twin sister Isha performing an arti for Shloka and Akash, with traditional Gujarati songs playing in the background. Shloka is then seen touching Isha's feet. The two, who share a close bond, are seen hugging after the arti, as other family members look on.

Isha Ambani had said that Shloka, the daughter of diamantaire Russell Mehta who heads Rosy Blue Diamonds, has always been a part of their family and that the engagement just "officialised" the fact that they were sisters. The bride-to-be looked stunning in her Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla lehenga.

The party, hosted at the Ambanis' 27-storey south Mumbai home Antilia, saw the who's who of Bollywood, cricket and showbiz in attendance. Sachin Tendulkar and wife Anjali, Shahrukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Karan Johar, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were among those who attended.

Isha Ambani and Anand, son of business tycoon Ajay Piramal, got engaged in May.

Both the Ambani weddings are set to take place in December this year. Earlier this month, the Ambanis had announced the engagement party for Akash and his fiancee with an invite that came with a minute-long montage video of the couple, set to a popular Bollywood song.