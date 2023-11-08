This Country Is Offering Snake Pizza. Would You Try It?

The pizza has been launched in collaboration with a local Hong Kong eatery.

Consumers often encounter a plethora of pizza flavours created from diverse ingredients. However, Pizza Hut has unveiled a remarkably distinctive pizza flavour in Hong Kong that defies all expectations.

According to CNN, the American company has teamed up with a century-old Hong Kong restaurant to put a modern spin on a traditional dish, or more simply, snake on a pizza. The new offering combines shredded snake meat, black mushrooms, and Chinese dried ham-all indispensable ingredients of an authentic snake stew-and is part of the Hong Kong franchise's marketing plan to generate buzz online.

Snake stew is a tasty soup that people in Hong Kong and southern China like to eat, especially when it's cold outside. There are many different kinds of snake stew, but they all have meat and Chinese herbs in them. Some snake stews also have other meats, like chicken or pork.

People in Hong Kong say that snake soup is best eaten when it's cold outside. They think snake meat is good for your skin and makes you feel warm. Other parts of Southeast Asia, like Vietnam and Thailand, also eat snake meat. They usually raise snakes on farms for food.

CNN further mentioned that the chain has partnered with Ser Wong Fun, a snake restaurant in Central Hong Kong with roots dating back to 1895, to come up with the latest recipe. The 9-inch pizza, which comes with abalone sauce instead of the conventional tomato base, is on sale until November 22.

