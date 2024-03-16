New 'Bhindi Samosa' Craze Sweeps Internet, Divides Foodies

A video showcasing the preparation of these "bhindi samosas" has gone viral.

In a surprising twist to the traditional samosa, a new trend is sweeping the culinary world: the "bhindi samosa". The internet is buzzing with discussions surrounding this unconventional take on the beloved snack.

Unlike its classic counterpart, typically filled with spiced potatoes, the "bhindi samosa" features a stuffing of okra, introducing a unique green twist to its golden, crispy exterior.

The trend has sparked a heated debate online, with many praising its innovative approach and distinct texture. A video showcasing the preparation of these "bhindi samosas" has gone viral, amassing millions of views and piquing curiosity among food enthusiasts.

However, not everyone is on board with this unconventional creation. Traditionalists have expressed dismay, with comment sections flooded with pleas to "leave the samosa alone" and dire warnings about the future of Indian cuisine.

One individual remarked, "Oh my God... Hey Hariram Krishna Jagganath Premanand what happened." Another expressed disappointment, stating, "You ruined the mood." A third user, clearly offended by the departure from tradition, even wished for a dislike button on Instagram.