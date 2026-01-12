"Never Wanted To Come": Woman Who Once Avoided Bengaluru Shares How The City Changed Her Life

A woman's emotional story about moving to Bengaluru has touched many people on social media. She shared how the city she once tried to avoid ended up transforming her life.

Pragati Jha shared a video on Instagram celebrating her one-year anniversary in Bengaluru, the capital of Karnataka. In the video, she talks about her initial reluctance and shares how her perspective on the city completely changed over time.

Pragati recalls arriving in Bengaluru on January 5, 2025, and mentions that she never wanted to be there during her college placements. She says that one should have complete faith in God's plan. Along with sharing her story, she also mentions that it has been exactly one year since she came to Bengaluru.

She explains that she had prayed to be posted somewhere else, not Bengaluru, because the city is too big, has too much traffic, and is very crowded.

She explains that Bengaluru is a very big city, with a lot of traffic, a lot of people, and is very congested, and she always prefers to stay away from crowds. But she says that fate had other plans and kept her in the city.

Pragati says that slowly, she started liking the city, and it made her stronger than before. She recalls that when she went to give her final college exams, she felt a surprising pull towards her new home. She says she realised that she wanted to be in Bengaluru and not go back to her hometown.

Watch Video Here:

She says that the city's weather and atmosphere feel like a warm embrace. She says that even though Bengaluru is expensive and crowded, there is a certain kind of peace there.

Reflecting on the entire year, she says that the city witnessed all the ups and downs of her life and made her much stronger. She tells the viewers to trust in God's plan.

In the video's caption, she wrote that she never wanted to come to Bengaluru, but now she is deeply grateful for it. She says that Bengaluru shaped her confidence, self-love, and discipline.