'Never Thought We'd Say This': Why Burger King Is Urging People To Order From Rivals

Burger King is urging people to order from rival fast-food chains.

In a surprising Twitter post shared Monday, fast-food chain Burger King urged its customers to order from McDonald's and other rival restaurants. The company's UK arm tweeted a statement titled "Order from McDonald's", urging people to support local businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.

"We never thought we'd be asking you to do this, but restaurants employing thousands of staff really need your support at the moment," reads the statement shared by Burger King.

"So, if you want to help, keep treating yourself to tasty meals through home delivery, takeaway or drive thru," the fast-food chain said.

In their tweet, they urged people to order a Big Mac or eat at KFC, Subway, Pizza Hut and Domino's, among others. Aside from restaurant chains, also requested people to order from "independent food outlets".

We know, we never thought we'd be saying this either. pic.twitter.com/cVRMSLSDq6 — Burger King (@BurgerKingUK) November 2, 2020

The thoughtful appeal from Burger King has been widely praised on social media. Many Twitter users praised the fast-food chain for their "classy" message urging support for rivals.

"This is class, from a Taco Bell fan," wrote one Twitter user in the comments section.

"This is outstanding marketing, supporting people who really do need the support of the nation right now. Huge Kudos to whoever is in charge of PR at Burger King..." said another.

The hospitality sector across the world has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. Social distancing has emerged as one of the most important measures to slow the spread of the virus, and has, in turn, affected the restaurant industry.

According to an August report by food delivery firm Zomato, 10% of India's restaurants shut down permanently amid the pandemic.