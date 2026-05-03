"Never Share These 10 Things At Work": Amazon Employee's Viral Career Advice

A Hyderabad-based Amazon employee is going viral after posting a blunt career guide: "10 Things I've Learned Never to Share in Corporate". Deepika, who posts on Instagram as @deepika.not.padukone, says she learned the rules "the hard way" after navigating multiple teams and office cultures. "As someone who has navigated multiple teams and corporate cultures, I have realised that oversharing can quietly derail your career," she wrote in the caption of her video.

Her video, which has crossed 493,000 views, struck a nerve with professionals who say office boundaries are essential in competitive workplaces.

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Here are the 10 points mentioned by her:

1. Salary: The woman suggested keeping the salary information private. "Comparing numbers only breeds tension," she said.

2. Office Gossip: She stated that even "harmless" gossip can ruin your reputation.

3. Negative Opinions About Colleagues: She said criticism spreads faster than one can think. One should avoid criticising employees informally.

4. Relationship Drama: She said that personal life shouldn't become everyone's entertainment.

5. Health Details: The woman further suggested that the health details must be kept confidential. Share it only when it is necessary. "Only share what impacts your work or requires support," she said.

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Watch the video here:

6 Politics and Religion: She also advised avoiding discussing topics related to politics and religion as "hot topics rarely lead to productive conversations".

7. Boss Complaints: She noted that venting may feel good, but it often backfires. Hence, it must be avoided in the office.

8. Job Hunt Updates: If you are looking for a job, it must be kept private until it's official.

9. Too Much Personal Info: She also suggested against having a conversation about personal life as "oversharing can blur professional boundaries".

10. Confidential Company Info: As the last and one of the most important points, she noted that one must keep company information confidential. "NDAs exist for a reason. Protect your career," she wrote.

Social Media Reaction

The post continues to gain traction on social media, with a majority of commenters on Deepika's post saying the advice rang true. "Good one. Maybe it would help a lot of people who are just going to start their journey," one user wrote in the comment section.

"Ik it's the reality but it's kinda sad that a person can't even rely on their colleague even for a bit of time... They spend almost their entire day working n still can't vent/say about anything if they are frustrated cause people can't just keep things to themselves.. They have to gossip n make fun of someone's bad condition.. Like seriously.. You guys can't trust each other," another user weighed in.