''Never Had Better Cuddles'': Video Of A Dolphin Bonding With Woman Melts Hearts

Dolphins are well-known for their intelligence, playful nature, and friendliness with humans. On the internet, there are several adorable videos of dolphins being playful with humans and entertaining with their hilarious antics. One such heartwarming video has surfaced on Instagram showing a dolphin cuddling and bonding with a woman diver.

In the video, the diver, identified as Nicole Bello, can be seen scuba diving among the dolphins when one of them approaches her gently. She holds the friendly dolphin's face and gives it a rub under its chin. Though it starts to swim away, it comes back when the woman extends her arm. The two then share a sweet cuddle, showcasing the connection and bonding between them.

''Never had better cuddles,'' the video was captioned by Ms Bello who often shares videos of her diving experience and her encounters with various aquatic animals.

Watch the video here:

The clip left internet users mesmerised and many said that they want to experience the same.

One user wrote, 'Dolphins are much better to hug than sharks. But absolutely love both….I surf with them all the time.''

Another wrote, ''Boy do I love dolphins. They are such beautiful creatures.'' A third said, ''My eyes would've drown in that mask from all the tears I would've had!.''

A fourth added, ''That is beautiful! Dolphins are so smart, loving and helpful! They are very special animals! Cherish them!''

Yet another wrote, ''Omggggg this is the cutest thing ever, he's like a puppy.'' A sixth added, "Wow! This video captures the fulfillment of a lifelong dream. To have such a close encounter with such an incredible creature is simply breathtaking."