Navratri 2026 Day 5: All About Maa Skandamata Puja, Significance, Mantras, Colour

Navratri 2026: Sharad Navratri is currently being celebrated across India with great enthusiasm. The festival began on October 11 and will end on October 19, followed by Vijayadashami on October 20. Four days of festivities are already over, and tomorrow, Thursday (October 15), is the fifth day of Sharad Navratri. On this auspicious day of Shukla Paksha Panchami, devotees dedicate their prayers to Maa Skandamata, the fifth manifestation of Goddess Durga. According to Drik Panchang, she is known as the mother of Lord Skanda (Kartikeya), and represents pure maternal love, protective energy, and spiritual strength.

Also read | Navratri 2026: 5 AI Prompts To Create Beautiful Torans And Rangoli Designs At Home

About Maa Skandamata

According to Hindu beliefs, Maa Skandamata is depicted riding a ferocious lion, holding lotus flowers in two hands while cradling her infant son, Lord Skanda, in her lap.

It is believed that the planet Budha is governed by Goddess Skandamata, and worshipping her is believed to bring harmony, protection for children, and blessings for family prosperity.

"The complexion of Goddess Skandamata is Shubhra, which describes her white complexion. Devotees who worship this form of Goddess Parvati get the benefit of worshipping Lord Kartikeya. This quality is possessed only by Skandamata form of Goddess Parvati," Drik Panchang states.

Day 5 Colour: Bright Yellow

The designated colour for the fifth day of Navratri is yellow. It symbolises optimism, joy, warmth, and hope. Devotees opt for yellow clothing, offer yellow flowers such as marigolds, and use yellow-coloured decorations during the morning rituals.

Devotees also offer fresh bananas during the morning worship.

Also read | 'This Is Not AI': Giant Runaway Pumpkin Breaks Free, Rolls Down Road In US, Video Goes Viral

Essential chants and mantras

According to the Drik Panchang, the mantra is -

Om Devi Skandamatre Namah.

Meanwhile, prarthana is -

Simhasanagata Nityam Padmanchita Karadvaya.

Shubhadastu Sada Devi Skandamata Yashasvini.