Navratri 2025 Colours: What Colour To Wear On Day 3? Check Day-Wise Guide

Navratri Day 3 Maa Chandraghanta Puja: Navratri, a significant Hindu festival, is currently being celebrated across India with great fervour, honouring Goddess Durga's various forms and symbolising the triumph of good over evil. The nine-day celebration, which began on September 22, will culminate in Dussehra on October 2. During the nine-day festival, devotees worship Goddess Durga and her nine forms - Shailputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kalaratri, Mahagauri and Siddhidatri.
Each day of Navratri is dedicated to a different form of the goddess, associated with a specific auspicious colour. Devotees wear these colours in their outfits, accessories, or use them in home decorations to align with the goddess's energy and invite blessings.
Navratri Day 3 Maa Chandraghanta (September 24)
While devotees wore white attire on Day 1, and red on Day 2, royal blue is the colour for Day 3. This colour represents richness, serenity, and elegance, and is associated with Goddess Chandraghanta, who removes obstacles and brings peace into the lives of her devotees. This shade is believed to inspire inner peace and provide the strength to face challenges. By wearing royal blue, devotees aim to connect with the goddess's power and attract her blessings of courage, serenity, and prosperity.
Maa Chandraghanta is the third form of Goddess Durga. She's a powerful and benevolent deity, representing courage, bravery, and protection. After her marriage to Lord Shiva, Parvati transformed into Maa Chandraghanta, adorned with a half-moon shaped like a bell on her forehead, symbolising her divine strength.
Here's a day-wise guide:
- Day 4 (September 25): Maa Kushmanda is worshipped, and devotees wear yellow to invite joy and positivity.
- Day 5 (September 26): Maa Skandamata is honoured, and devotees wear green, representing growth, harmony, and new beginnings.
- Day 6 (September 27): Maa Katyayani is worshipped, and devotees wear grey, symbolising balance and emotional stability.
- Day 7 (September 28): Maa Kalaratri is honoured, and devotees wear orange, evoking warmth, enthusiasm, and positivity.
- Day 8 (September 29): Maa Mahagauri is worshipped, and devotees wear peacock green, linked to nobility, compassion, and renewal.
- Day 9 (September 30): Maa Siddhidatri is honoured, and devotees wear pink, symbolising universal love, harmony, and kindness
