Navratri 2025: 9-Day Colour Guide For Devotees And Their Significance

Navratri Colours 2025: Navratri, a significant Hindu festival, honours Goddess Durga's various forms, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. This year's celebration runs from September 22 to October 1, culminating in Dussehra on October 2. The festival is observed with great fervour across India, showcasing diverse traditions and customs.

Notably, each day is dedicated to one form, with an associated auspicious colour that devotees wear in outfits, accessories, or home decorations to align with the goddess's energy and invite blessings. Wearing the day's colour is believed to enhance devotion, positivity, and spiritual harmony.

Here's a day-wise guide:

Day 1 (September 22): On the first day of Navratri 2025, devotees worship Maa Shailputri while donning white attire, which symbolises innocence, purity, and inner calm to foster serenity and protection.

Day 2 (September 23): The second day is dedicated to Maa Brahmacharini, with red representing sindoor, passion, courage, and vital energy to ignite confidence and fervour.

Day 3 (September 24): On the third day, royal blue is worn for Maa Chandraghanta, embodying spirituality, peace, prosperity, and trust to promote emotional balance and ward off negativity.

Day 4 (September 25): Maa Kushmanda is honoured on the fourth day, and devotees wear yellow, inviting joy and positivity.

Day 5 (September 26): On the fifth day, Maa Skandamata is worshipped, and devotees wear green, representing growth and harmony, fertility, and new beginnings to bring healing and abundance.

Day 6 (September 27): Maa Katyayani is honoured on the sixth day, and devotees wear grey, symbolising balance and emotional stability.

Day 7 (September 28): The seventh day is dedicated to Maa Kalaratri, the destroyer of darkness, where the colour orange evokes warmth, vibrancy, enthusiasm, positivity, and creativity to overcome fears and infuse energy.

Day 8 (September 29): On the eighth day, peacock green is worn for Maa Mahagauri, linked to nobility, compassion, renewal, prosperity, healing, and originality for divine grace and regal poise.

Day 9 (September 30): Finally, on the ninth day, pink honours Maa Siddhidatri​​​​​​, the bestower of powers, symbolising universal love, harmony, kindness, charm.



