National Creators Award 2024 Nominees Announced. Full List Here

The government has announced the nominees for the National Creators Award 2024, acknowledging digital content creators contributing to positive change and innovation. Over 200 nominees are vying for recognition across 22 categories in the inaugural edition.

Announced last month on the MyGov platform, the awards witnessed both citizens and content creators nominating their favourites until February 21. The nominations span diverse categories such as storytelling, social change advocacy, environmental sustainability, education, gaming, and more.

The lineup of nominees showcases a mix of established and emerging talent, featuring prominent names like Katrina Kaif, Yash, Ranveer Allahbadia, Komal Pandey, and Dharna Durga.

Zakir Khan and Food Lovers TV stand out from the storytelling category, while the disruptor category sees names like Nancy Tyagi and Abhi and Niyu. Influential social change advocates include Sandeep Maheshwari and Prajakta Koli, while in the realm of agri-creators, Darshan Singh and Rythu Badi make an impact. The awards also acknowledge creators in diverse fields such as travel, technology, and gaming, with familiar names like Visa2explore, Gaurav Chaudhary, and Total Gaming in the running.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted on X [formerly Twitter], “Social media has helped a lot in showcasing people's skills and talents. Youngsters in India are doing wonders in the field of content creation. To honour their talent, the National Creators Award has been initiated.”

The Terms & Conditions for the awards include the requirement that nominees must be 18 years and above, holding Indian nationality, and have content published on various digital platforms. Creators can self-nominate in a maximum of three categories, and nominations will be assessed based on creativity, impact, reach, innovation, sustainability, and alignment with award goals. A code of conduct ensuring content complies with legal and community standards is mandatory. The Jury's decision is final, with no appeals or re-evaluations, and follower/subscriber counts are considered as of February 9, 2024.