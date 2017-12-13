Record In The Sky: Daredevil Walks Tightrope 200 Feet In The Air

Scroll down to see the dizzying video but be warned that it is not for the faint of heart

Offbeat | | Updated: December 13, 2017 15:30 IST
Nathan Paulin walks along a slackline between the Eiffel Tower and Trocadero square in Paris (AFP)

Dizzying footage shows a daredevil slackliner walk across France's River Seine - while suspended nearly 200 feet up in the air. It took 23-year-old trapeze artist Nathan Paulin nearly half an hour to complete the dangerous walk. The stomach-churning stunt - broadcast on live TV - was part of an effort to raise money for research into rare diseases.

A video uploaded on YouTube by CGTN shows Mr Paulin walk across France's River Seine along a slackline, a flat webbing similar to a tightrope, between the first level of the Eiffel Tower and Paris' Trocadero square. Mr Paulin successfully completed the walk on December 9.
 
eiffel tower stunt afp 650 2

Photo Credit: AFP


With the stunt, Mr Paulin set a new record for the longest ever crossing made in an urban area, reports Nine News.
 
eiffel tower stunt afp 650 3

Photo Credit: AFP


Awe-inspiring pictures show the Mr Paulin carefully inching along the slackline as onlookers watch from below. One photo even shows the stuntman dangle upside down.
 
eiffel tower stunt afp 650 4

Photo Credit: AFP


Though Saturday's stunt went off without a hitch, Nine News reports Mr Paulin fell a few feet before the end during a test-run the day before.  

Watch the daredevil in action below:



