Record In The Sky: Daredevil Walks Tightrope 200 Feet In The Air

Dizzying footage shows a daredevil slackliner walk across France's River Seine - while suspended nearly 200 feet up in the air. It took 23-year-old trapeze artist Nathan Paulin nearly half an hour to complete the dangerous walk. The stomach-churning stunt - broadcast on live TV - was part of an effort to raise money for research into rare diseases.A video uploaded on YouTube by CGTN shows Mr Paulin walk across France's River Seine along a slackline, a flat webbing similar to a tightrope, between the first level of the Eiffel Tower and Paris' Trocadero square. Mr Paulin successfully completed the walk on December 9.With the stunt, Mr Paulin set a new record for the longest ever crossing made in an urban area, reports Nine News Awe-inspiring pictures show the Mr Paulin carefully inching along the slackline as onlookers watch from below. One photo even shows the stuntman dangle upside down.Though Saturday's stunt went off without a hitch, Nine News reports Mr Paulin fell a few feet before the end during a test-run the day before.Click for more trending news