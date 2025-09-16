"Witchcraft": Iranian Woman Turns Into Kajol, And The Internet Can't Keep Calm

An Iranian beauty influencer and makeup artist has gone viral for her jaw-dropping transformation into Bollywood actress Kajol, and no, it's not AI or editing, just pure makeup skill.

Nasim Irani, a content creator known for her stunning makeover videos, recently shared a clip on Instagram where she recreated Kajol's look from the iconic film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Accompanied by the song Yeh Ladka Hai Allah, Nasim captioned the post, "Tried to turn into @kajol today... Did I succeed, or should I keep practising?"

The video begins with Nasim's bare face and progresses through different stages of makeup. With sharp attention to Kajol's expressions, she successfully mirrors the actress's signature look.

Watch this video here:

With nearly 30 million views and over 1 million likes, the post has made her skills a viral sensation. Social media users praised her artistry, with many saying the transformation looked even "better than AI" and left them completely stunned by her talent.

"When you end up looking more like Kajol than her, amazing job," commented a user.

"You don't even know how accurate you got that," wrote another user.

"This would have been witchcraft a few centuries ago," commented a third user.