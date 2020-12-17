NASA's Stunning Pic Shows Snow-Covered Himalayas From Space

A look at the snow-covered Himalayan Mountains from space.

American space agency NASA has shared a stunning glimpse of snow-covered Himalayan peaks - as seen from space. The world's highest mountain range appears above the bright city lights of New Delhi in the photograph shared by NASA on social media. According to the space agency, the enhanced, long-exposure image was captured by a crew member aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

"The snow-covered Himalayan Mountains are in splendid view in this enhanced, long-exposure image taken by a crew member aboard the @iss," NASA wrote while sharing the image. "The highest mountain range in the world, the Himalayas are the result of 50 million years of collisions between the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates."

On the right side of the picture, or to the south of the Himalayas, lies the "agriculturally fertile region of northern India and Pakistan."

"The bright city lights of New Delhi, India, and Lahore, Pakistan, are also visible below the faint, orange airglow of atmospheric particles reacting to solar radiation," wrote NASA.

Take a look at the image below:

Since being posted a day ago, the photograph has garnered over 1.2 lakh 'likes' and dozens of comments.

"Woah this is beautiful," wrote one Instagram user. "Absolutely stunning. So magical," another said.

This is not the first time that NASA has shared a breathtaking view of the Earth from space. Earlier this year, a NASA astronaut captured an incredible video of lightning from the ISS.