NASA's Hubble Captures 5-Million-Year-Old Star Cluster. See Stunning Pic

An individual said, "Space is just so beautiful," while another likened the stars to diamonds.

Since its launch in 1990, NASA's Hubble Telescope has continuously amazed scientists with its revelations about the cosmos. Its latest capture, shared on Instagram, showcases a star cluster named NGC 6611, which was born five and a half million years ago.

The image, described by NASA as a "#HubbleClassic view," depicts a mesmerising scene where bright-white, bluish, and orange stars twinkle amidst dark dust patches, hinting at regions of dense gas and potential star formation.

"This #HubbleClassic view is within M16, also known as the Eagle Nebula. The cluster's intense ultraviolet glow makes the surrounding nebula glow. The dark patches seen throughout are regions of very dense gas and dust, obscuring light from passing through. These may be sites of new star formation, before the fledgling stars clear away their surroundings and burst into view," the caption reads.

Within hours of posting, the image has garnered over 60,000 likes and sparked a flurry of comments. Many admirers expressed awe, finding the picture "beautiful" and "fascinating."

An individual said, "Space is just so beautiful," while another likened the stars to diamonds, emphasising the universe's captivating nature.

Others praised Hubble's prowess, with one commenter hailing the photo as "fantastic" and another simply declaring it "truly beautiful."

The image of NGC 6611 has left the internet spellbound, yet again showcasing the wonders of our cosmos.