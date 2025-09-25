NASA Astronaut Shares Dramatic Images Of Super Typhoon Ragasa As Seen From Space

NASA astronaut Jonny Kim shared dramatic images of Super Typhoon Ragasa, as seen from the International Space Station (ISS). The photos show the massive eye of the typhoon, which has become one of the strongest tropical cyclones this year, wreaking havoc across East Asia.

See the image here:

Photo Credit: Instagram/ @jonnykimusa and @iss

As per the latest toll by Reuters, at least 17 people have died in Taiwan after flooding from the typhoon. The residents sought shelter on Wednesday, fearing further disaster after a lake burst its banks in Hualien County.

Meanwhile, Premier Cho Jung-tai called for an inquiry into what went wrong with evacuation orders, and the immediate priority was to find those missing.

Initially, the number of those missing was 152, but it was revised down to just 17 as many people were located. "For the 14 who have tragically passed away, we must investigate why evacuation orders were not carried out in the designated areas," he told reporters in Guangfu. The comments were made before the toll was revised to 17.

"This is not about assigning blame, but about uncovering the truth."

Ragasa has impacted the Philippines, Taiwan, Hong Kong and southern China, prompting mass evacuations and flight cancellations.

The typhoon packs winds of up to 200 kph (124 mph), with Hong Kong issuing its highest warning, Typhoon Signal 10.

Typhoon Ragasa made landfall in Guangdong

The powerful Typhoon Ragasa made landfall in Guangdong province, with fierce winds and rain battering southern China on Wednesday. Earlier, over 770,000 people were evacuated in Guangdong province, with schools, factories and transit services suspended. More than 700 flights have been cancelled, affecting major airlines like Cathay Pacific and Emirates.