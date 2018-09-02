Nagpur Police Wins Netflix-Zomato's Twitter Debate With This Witty Tweet

Nagpur Police and Ahmedabad Police used Netflix and Zomato's Twitter debate to their advantage

Offbeat | | Updated: September 02, 2018 09:16 IST
What started with a few jokes on Radhika Apte has now snowballed into a Twitter meme-fest that involves not just brands but also police departments from the country. For those of you who missed it, a few days ago, Netflix India hit back at trolls who seemed to think Radhika Apte was everywhere on Netflix with a spoof movie poster and video called Omnipresent. Not one to be outdone during a viral Twitter moment, food delivery app Zomato responded with a hilarious tweet.

"And you thought only Radhika is versatile," they joked, sharing a graphic on the versatility of paneer.

Netflix had the perfect response ready:

But in the middle of all this, an unlikely response seems to have won the debate. Nagpur City Police, tweeting from its official Twitter handle, earned some major points with their witty tweet.

"We here are binge-watching our territory, 24x7..." they wrote, sharing an image that suggested the police is the actual omnipresent entity, not Radhika Apte.

Since being shared online one day ago, the tweet has collected dozens of appreciative responses.

Nagpur Police wasn't the only police department in the country to use this meme format. Ahmedabad Police too used the Netflix-Zomato debate to urge people to follow rules and regualtions:

What do you think of this great new use of social media? Let us know using the comments section below.

