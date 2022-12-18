Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along Shares Video Of Men Dancing, Offers Life Advice

Temjen Imna Along, Nagaland's Minister of Tribal Affairs, is social media's favourite.

Temjen Imna Along, Nagaland's Minister of Tribal Affairs, is social media's favourite. His jokes on having "small eyes" and being single have has become very popular. This time, the minister shared a video on his official Twitter handle along with important life advice which people should follow.

In the short, 37-second clip, two men are seen dancing carelessly, to their heart's content on a road with Micheal Jackson's 1991 hit, 'Dangerous' playing in the background. What is more amusing is that both of them are also seen copying the famous steps of "King of Pop." The enjoyment and enthusiasm on their faces can make anyone's day. It is not known where the video was shot.

Along with the video, Mr Along wrote in the caption, "If you want happiness in life. Stop taking people's words to heart!!"

The video was shared roughly two hours ago and has amassed over 20,000 views and two thousand likes on the microblogging platform.

"WoW rocking! Everyone needs to enjoy life to the fullest..in a while," one user commented.

"Absolutely," said another one agreeing to the Minister's suggestion.

A user, remembering the late American rockstar, said, "This is what MJ inspired in people. Dance and be happy. Wherever, whenever."

"Indian version of Michael jackson," said a fourth user.

A few weeks ago, a video of Mr Along dancing at the wedding of Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio's daughter went viral. He showed his dance moves and won the adoration of many. The minister is seen having a good time and dancing joyfully in the clip.

It is to be noted that Temjen Imna Along has used social media platforms well to highlight his native state's rich culture. In August, he shared a video of himself dancing at the Tsungremmong festival where he can be seen taking part in the celebration and dancing with the villagers.

