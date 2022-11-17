Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along Shares Picture With Baby, Internet Is All Hearts

The minister shared a picture of himself with a baby and the internet could not contain its happiness.

Temjen Imna Along, Nagaland's Minister of Tribal Affairs, is social media's favourite. From his joke on having "small eyes" to his comments on being single, he has become very popular. Recently, the minister shared a picture of himself with a baby and the internet could not contain its happiness.

Mr Along took to Twitter to share the picture. In the photograph, he can be seen holding a baby alongside another person. What caught the internet's attention was the nervousness the minister was facing while holding the child. He is holding Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha National Executive Member Arvind Damani's baby.

Mr Along captioned the post as, "Not scared, just cautious! Because they need to be handled with care. P.S: His father is laughing at my situation." Since being shared, his post has amassed over 27,000 likes and 1,000 retweets.

Several internet users found the picture adorable. "Cutest picture ever!!!" said a user.

"Do you know that you are the most loved person in twitter? @AlongImna," commented another user.

Another person said, "Haha! I can totally relate to this as its exactly how I held my niece for the first time."

"I have become your fan since I saw your clip on social media. You have great sense of humour and likability quotient. We need more real persons like you in Politics. BTW .. Has anyone approached you for rights of 'Temjen doll ' or a 'Temjen Charecter' for comic book," said another user.

"A great caretaker and a Godfather in the making. Be it satta or a baby, you handle it with care," said another person.

Recently, a video of Mr Along dancing at the wedding of Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio's daughter went viral. He showed his dance moves and won the adoration of many.

