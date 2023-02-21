Nagaland Minister Shares Pic Of Bamboo Bottles From Northeast, Internet Asks...

Many people expressed interest in purchasing these bottles

Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along is known for his amazing sense of humour and fun captions on social media. He constantly keeps his fans and followers updated with important life advice, his personal life and the beauty of his state. On Tuesday, he shared pictures of leak-proof bamboo bottles made in northeast India and the internet's response to his tweet was overwhelming.

The Minister of Higher Education & Tribal Affairs shared pictures of beautiful sustainable bottles made of bamboo. He also praised the entrepreneurs from northeast India who are working to harness bamboo's true potential.

He wrote, ''Bamboo dene ka nahin, bamboo se pani peene ka... Known as green gold, bamboo has unlimited potential and it's usage in creating eco-friendly products will do wonders to Mother Nature. Kudos to all entrepreneurs from NE India who are working to harness its true potential.''

As expected, many people expressed interest in purchasing these bottles and asked for more details regarding them. One user wrote, ''Thank you for sharing. Bamboo is a highly sustainable and versatile resource with endless possibilities for eco-friendly products. It's great to see entrepreneurs in NE India recognizing its potential and contributing to a greener future.''

Another commented, ''It's highly sustainable... Started using it in 2021 And I will give it 10/10 for the product and creation.'' A third added, ''Meaningful Work that'll help save Nature as much as generate livelihoods for people as such awareness is spread on their utility. Thanks Minister @AlongImna for helping popularise eco-friendly local produce.'' Yet another asked, ''Does anyone know what website I can order these bottles from?'' ''Wow...really beautiful,'' yet another added.

The bottles shared by Mr Along were made by D.B Industries, an Assam-based company dedicated to bamboo products.

A few days back, Mr Along's humorous post about a helicopter he was riding went viral, triggering laughter. Prior to that, the minister posted an intriguing Valentine's Day message on Twitter. In a tweet, the Minister of Higher Education & Tribal Affairs wrote, "Freedom is a gift not meant for everyone. Let us cherish our day. Hail singles!"

