Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along Has This Message For All 'Singles' On Valentine's Day

There is no doubt that Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along is social media's favourite. On Valentine's day, the minister shared a special message for those who are single. He shared a post on his Twitter handle and talked about cherishing the day and being grateful for the gift of freedom.

The Minister of Higher Education & Tribal Affairs wrote, "Freedom is a gift not meant for everyone. Let us cherish our day. Hail singles!"

Freedom is a gift not meant for everyone.



Let us cherish our day. Heil Singles! pic.twitter.com/4icAaRZNPv — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) February 14, 2023

Along, who is the president of Nagaland BJP and a first-time member of the state Assembly, currently holds the portfolio of higher education and tribal affairs.

The minister shared this post a few hours ago and so far it has amassed over 38,000 likes. The tweet has triggered several reactions from netizens.

A user wrote, "A smiling face would have taken the message far and wide."

Another user commented, "Show some mercy to those who chose the difficult path on their own wishes, even guests were called on this painful occasion. So the groom won't be able to run at last moment. Also a little bit of heil husbands is called for here."

The third user wrote, "My Vote goes for @AlongImna as the President of AISM ( All India Singles Movement )"

"But ur expression saying something else," joked the fourth user.

In July 2022, Mr Along encouraged people to stay single.

"On the occasion of #WorldPopulationDay, let us be sensible towards the issues of population growth and inculcate informed choices on childbearing. Or #StaySingle like me and together we can contribute towards a sustainable future. Come join the singles movement today," he tweeted.



