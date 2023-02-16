Nagaland Minister's Latest Tweet Leaves Internet In Splits. Here's Why

The Nagaland Minister took to Twitter to share a post about the chopper.

Nagaland Minister Temjen Imna Along, frequently tweets amusing and fascinating content. His posts offer an insight into his perspective on current issues in addition to demonstrating his sense of humour.

Mr. Along's humorous post about the helicopter he is riding this morning has garnered the attention of online users. You're likely to smile after reading the tweet.

The minister shared an image of the helicopter, which has something written on its stairs. He wrote in the caption that "when the pilot came to know that next Trip is for Imna Along. Zoom in and see what's written on the stair."

When the pilot came to know that next Trip is for Imna Along.



🔎 Zoom in & see what's written on the stair. pic.twitter.com/TYcrfE2wAO — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) February 16, 2023

If you zoom in on the image, you will see that it says "one person at a time."

This, like all of his previous Twitter posts, has gone viral and has been liked by his followers. Within 30 minutes of being posted, the tweet had over 20,000 views.

It's not the first time Mr. Along has posted something intriguing online. Evidently a well-liked social media personality, the minister recently posted an intriguing Valentine's Day message on Twitter.

The Minister of Higher Education & Tribal Affairs wrote, "Freedom is a gift not meant for everyone. Let us cherish our day. Hail singles!"

Freedom is a gift not meant for everyone.



Let us cherish our day. Heil Singles! pic.twitter.com/4icAaRZNPv — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) February 14, 2023

Along, who is the president of Nagaland BJP and a first-time member of the state Assembly, currently holds the portfolio of higher education and tribal affairs.

Featured Video Of The Day BBC 'Survey' Day 2: Tax Violation Or Pressure Tactic?