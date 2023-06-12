Nagaland Minister Shares A Video Of 'Imagine Dragons' Live Performance, Calls It ''Amazing''

In the clip, Dan Reynolds can be seen performing 'Thunder'

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along, who is well-known for his amusing and witty social media posts, knows how to keep his followers hooked. His posts attract a lot of social media attention, whether he's sharing videos that highlight the state's natural beauty or updating his followers with helpful life advice. This time, he took his followers on a musical ride as he shared a video of the pop band Imagine Dragons' live performance.

In the 24-second clip, Dan Reynolds, the lead singer, can be seen crooning the lyrics of the band's popular song, 'Thunder'.

''Starting my Monday with this amazing music! Are you an Imagine Dragons fan?'' he wrote while sharing the video.

Watch the video here:

Starting my Monday with this amazing music!



Are you an Imagine Dragons fan ? 😉 pic.twitter.com/EBQJW293UD — Temjen Imna Along (@AlongImna) June 12, 2023

Many resonated with his choice and said that they too love the band.

''Absolutely. Me and my 14-month-old daughter... She likes the beats of the song Bones and Thunder and believer,'' said one user.

Another commented, ''Heard some of their songs thx to my son..this one is a groovy song!!''

A third added, ''Dragon Fans!!! Let's start a Dragon Fanclub of Northeast and have his concert in Northeast by 2025!!! Let's go!!!''

A fourth said, ''Boss, aap hi ho North East ke Real Thunder.''

Imagine Dragons is an American pop rock band based in Las Vegas, Nevada, consisting of lead singer Dan Reynolds, guitarist Wayne Sermon, bassist Ben McKee, and drummer Daniel Platzman. Their most popular songs are Bones, Demons, Believer, Radioactive, Thunder, Bad Liar,Whatever It Takes, etc.