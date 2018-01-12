Museum Hires Dog For A Very Important Job

12-week-old Riley will begin his job at the museum after he has been trained

The newest employee of the Boston Museum of Fine Arts in USA is by far its more adorable hire. Riley, a Weimaraner puppy, has been hired by the museum to sniff out insects and other pests that could potentially damage valuable artwork housed at the museum, reports the Boston Globe. These bugs are the type that could damage certain types of artwork like wood, textiles or organic material. Riley will be trained to detect these pests to add another layer of protection to the already-existing protocols to handle infestations.
 
 
 


The good boy made his first public appearance on January 10 where he enjoyed treats at a press conference.
 
The 12-week-old pup will begin his new job after he has been trained by Nicki Luongo, the museum's director of protective services, reports WCVB.
 
We wish Riley all the best as he takes on his new role.

 

