Museum Hires Dog For A Very Important Job

A treat for a good boy after his first public appearance You may not see him roaming around the galleries, but he's got an important job to do behind the scenes. We look forward to sharing Riley's progress! pic.twitter.com/VTLxTa0aKJ - Museum of Fine Arts (@mfaboston) January 10, 2018

Nicki Luongo, Director of Protective Services and Riley's owner and handler, presents the pup with an official volunteer badge. He's ready to report for duty! pic.twitter.com/225o5cv33G - Museum of Fine Arts (@mfaboston) January 10, 2018

The newest employee of the Boston Museum of Fine Arts in USA is by far its more adorable hire. Riley, a Weimaraner puppy, has been hired by the museum to sniff out insects and other pests that could potentially damage valuable artwork housed at the museum, reports the Boston Globe. These bugs are the type that could damage certain types of artwork like wood, textiles or organic material. Riley will be trained to detect these pests to add another layer of protection to the already-existing protocols to handle infestations. The good boy made his first public appearance on January 10 where he enjoyed treats at a press conference.The 12-week-old pup will begin his new job after he has been trained by Nicki Luongo, the museum's director of protective services, reports WCVB We wish Riley all the best as he takes on his new role.