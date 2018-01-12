Museum Hires Dog For A Very Important Job

Comments
A treat for a good boy after his first public appearance You may not see him roaming around the galleries, but he's got an important job to do behind the scenes. We look forward to sharing Riley's progress! pic.twitter.com/VTLxTa0aKJ- Museum of Fine Arts (@mfaboston) January 10, 2018
The 12-week-old pup will begin his new job after he has been trained by Nicki Luongo, the museum's director of protective services, reports WCVB.
Nicki Luongo, Director of Protective Services and Riley's owner and handler, presents the pup with an official volunteer badge. He's ready to report for duty! pic.twitter.com/225o5cv33G- Museum of Fine Arts (@mfaboston) January 10, 2018
We wish Riley all the best as he takes on his new role.
