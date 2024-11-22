Advertisement

Elon Musk Slams 'Ridiculously Slow And Difficult' US Immigration System

Elon Musk voiced frustration over the complexities of the US legal immigration process, supporting activist Riley Gaines' critique.

Elon Musk Slams 'Ridiculously Slow And Difficult' US Immigration System
Riley Gaines joined Elon Musk's immigration calls and earned his full support.

Elon Musk, the prominent entrepreneur behind Tesla and SpaceX, has called the legal immigration process in the United States "ridiculously slow and difficult." He made these remarks after Riley Gaines, a conservative activist and former NCAA swimmer, brought attention to the difficulties in getting a green card and meeting vaccination requirements.

Riley Gaines, known for her advocacy on various conservative issues, voiced her frustrations about the process, which caught Musk's attention. Sharing her concerns, Musk expressed his support and reiterated the need for changes to streamline the system, particularly for skilled and talented individuals seeking opportunities in the United States.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on November 20, Musk stated, "Legal immigration to America is ridiculously slow and difficult, even for super talented people. Need to be fixed." His remarks highlight growing concerns over the inefficiencies in the US immigration framework.

Musk's statement has sparked widespread discussions about the importance of simplifying immigration for highly skilled professionals, emphasising the need for policy reforms to attract global talent effectively.

