Mumbai Real Estate Agency's French Twist To Its Brand Name Makes The Internet Laugh

Businesses and companies around the world try to come up with quirky logos, signs, and catchy names for their brands to attract customers. The point is to create a lasting impression and powerful impact on the minds of others. Aiming for the same, an Indian real-estate agency in Mumbai tried to stand out and appear elite by adding a French accent to its brand name.

A photograph of the company's signboard clicked from the side of a busy road with moving vehicles in the background, has surfaced on X, eliciting amusement online. Poking fun at the brand, X user Shreemi Verma shared a picture of the company's signboard that showcased the brand name, "Khandelwal Groupe''.

''No one will think you're French if your name is Khandelwal bro calm down,'' the post read.

No one will think you're French if your name is Khandelwal bro calm down

Since being shared, the post has gone viral, with more than 1,44,000 views, and more than 3,600 likes. Internet users were thoroughly amused with the unique name and posted a variety of hilarious comments. While some joked about the company's creativity, others pointed out the error in the name. Many also pointed out how Indian companies think adding a foreign touch makes them sound posh.

One user wrote, ''Groupe is French, Groupé is not. And it should be Groupe Khandelwal because that's how French syntax works!'' Another commented, ''The feeling should be elite baki kuch nahi ho to bhi chalega. Real estate guys have taken this 'Name' game to another level.''

A third stated, ''The funny part is Groupé means Band.'' A fourth joked, ''He should have done khandelwalÉ.''

A fourth slammed such practices and wrote, ''Indians & their obsession fr pretending to be some European is sickening. Noida is filled with hybrids like Prateek Avanté, and Deeksha Boulévard located right in front of a naala. Neither do we cherish our own culture nor are we able to copy someone else properly. Just aping blindly.''

According to its website, Khandelwal Groupe' is ''Mumbai's leading real estate development company and is known for building beautiful luxurious homes in various Metropolitan regions of Mumbai. Building cost-effective quality and premium properties in Mumbai is the reason behind establishing Khandelwal Groupe'.''