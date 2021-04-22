Mumbai Police's Reply To Man Who Wanted To Meet Girlfriend During Curfew

Mumbai Police had a witty response to a Twitter user's query. (Representative Image)

From generating awareness about traffic rules to announcing COVID-19 restrictions, Mumbai Police has managed to reach a wide audience with its witty and funny posts on social media. Therefore, it came as no surprise that the police department, on Thursday, had the perfect response to a Twitter user who had an unusual predicament. A Mumbai resident, Ashwin Vinod, tagged the department and wrote, "What sticker should I use in order to go out and meet my girlfriend? I miss her," followed by a pensive face emoticon. The question was in connection to the coloured stickers that Mumbai Police decided to use for essential vehicles to enable better traffic regulation.

Responding to the tweet, the Mumbai Police said, "We understand it's essential for you sir but unfortunately it doesn't fall under our essentials or emergency categories! Distance makes the heart grow fonder and currently, you healthier."

They further added, "We wish you a lifetime together. This is just a phase."

Twitter users were extremely impressed with the response and applauded Mumbai Police for their quick, gentle and calm responses to the varied queries thrown at them.

Actor Harshvardhan Rane retweeted the conversation and wrote, "So sweet."

Thanking them for their diligence, one user said, "Very thoughtful reply in these trying times. Each person has their own essentials. Please keep us engaged with witty responses and we are forever grateful for your service! You take care of Mumbai like no one else does! All of you stay safe and healthy!"

Another user applauded the department's sense of humour in these tough times. He wrote, "Hahhahaha Brilliant Reply! Kudos to Mumbai police and the excellent sense of humour!"

Most users said kindness is indeed needed in abundance these days.

Take a look at some of the other reactions to the conversation.

Just weeks ago, the police department used the 'Don't Rush Challenge' to spread awareness about traffic rules. Tell us what you think about Mumbai Police and their social media game.

