Mumbai Police Joins Barbie, Oppenheimer Meme Madness With Post On Public Safety

The trailers have inspired a great deal of memes in recent weeks

Two highly anticipated movies, Greta Gerwig's Barbie and Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer are all to release on the same day, July 21. Both movies have created quite a stir across social media platforms and people are eagerly waiting to see who will win the box office battle.

While Barbie is about the iconic doll, Oppenheimer is a biographical thriller based on J Robert Oppenheimer. The trailers have inspired a great deal of memes in recent weeks and now Mumbai Police has jumped on the bandwagon. The official Instagram handle of Mumbai Police shared memes referring to the movies.

The post doubled up as a warning against drug use, driving without a helmet and sharing OTPs with strangers. The caption of the post read, "With such 'Barbie' actions, you're signing up for Oppenheimer consequences."

See the post here:

Since being posted, the post has amassed over 18,000 likes on Instagram. Reacting to the memes, a user commented, "Looks like this is also inspired by true events!"

Another user wrote, "Mumbai Police rocks."

"Actually the post intends to show when you broke rules you get results referring to Barbie where she broke rules for her comfort and Oppenheimer where at the end results are bad," wrote an Instagram user.

This is not the first time that the Mumbai Police Twitter account has used tongue-in-cheek humour to warn troublemakers and criminals and issue safety guidelines.