Mumbai Man Removes Illegal Poster From Metro Pillar, Social Media Calls Him 'Citizen Hero'

A vigilant citizen is receiving plaudits from the public as well as the authorities after he removed an illegal banner from a metro pillar in Mumbai. The man named Karthik Nadar took to social media to post the picture of the advertisement illegally pasted on the Metro Line 2B pillar. In a subsequent picture, he removed the banner and posed with it whilst wearing a helmet.

"Guess who decided to take things in his own hands? Me. Me. Me! Some idiot decided to paste his biz ad on the Mumbai Metro Line 2B's pillar," wrote Nadar on X (formerly Twitter), adding that he was coming after political banners next.

"I took it down. Can't spoil the aesthetics na. Next assignment? Political banners. Starting soon!"

Nadar revealed that he dialled the number mentioned on the banner and spoke to a person who did not take any action.

"This is a business one, and I spoke to the number mentioned.. That guy was ready to pay me to get it removed. Probably, he believed I was a sarkari (government) guy. And this was last week. Gave it a few days. Nothing happened," said Nadar.

As of the last update, Nadar's post had garnered over 1.1 million views with the majority of social media users lauding him for taking action and preserving the city's infrastructure.

"Good job man. If I was living in Mumbai, I would have come to give you a hand. Hope you get more like-minded hands to help you soon. God Bless!" said one user while another added:

— Karthik Nadar (@runkarthikrun) November 4, 2025



Me. Me. Me!



Some idiot decided to paste his biz ad on the Mumbai Metro Line 2B's pillar.



I took it down.🥳🥳 Can't spoil the aesthetics na.💛



Next assignment?



Political banners. Starting soon!🤞 https://t.co/FldIThIxF1 pic.twitter.com/cntJOw1ber — Karthik Nadar (@runkarthikrun) November 4, 2025

The Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) also chimed in by praising Nadar, whilst informing that the establishment mentioned on the poster had been fined.

"Ad wars on Metro pillars? Not happening on our watch, or yours! Big shoutout to citizen hero @runkarthikrun for peeling off what didn't belong," said MMMOCL.

"And a reminder to The Sobo Nail Salon who pasted it: your job is to beautify, not vandalise. A penalty is being imposed, as putting up illegal posters or billboards on Metro premises is a punishable offence under Section 62(2) of the Operation and Maintenance Act, 2002."