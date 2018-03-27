Mumbai Biker, Partner Complete 270-Day 'World Trip'

The two zoomed off on their BMW GS1200 from Bandra on June 10 and returned here last weekend after riding 270 days or nine months. Ghosh was in the driving mode with Jain as the pillion rider.
"This iconic journey took us across India and its northeast, Southeast Asia, Far East, China, Mongolia, Russia, Europe, then the US by shipping the bike, going again to Australia, and back to the ASEAN belt before returning to Mumbai," said a weary but cheerful Ghosh on his adventurous trip.
Though they sped through some of the loneliest and remotest areas in the world, their journey was largely smooth and event-free. Luckily, there were no major incidents or breakdowns as they made sure to drive only during daytime. At one point, Jain lost balance and tumbled off the bike speeding at 150 kmph in Russia. Fortunately, he escaped with just some minor fractures and bruises.
"In Russia, we were thrilled to meet the world-renowned biker Marcel Killer and he accompanied us on the entire Russia leg till we left that country's borders at Estonia... It was a very enjoyable part with him showing us around for 15 days that he spent with us," Ghosh recalled while interacting with mediapersons.
"However, on the food front, we had to adapt as per the local availability in small restaurants or homes of villagers... We ate whatever we got en route and converted to non-vegetarians," a smiling Ghosh said.
He said the long journey helped them overcome language barriers and cultural diversities, discover and learn new things, understand customs, weather conditions, and local traditions.
On their part, the two attempted to promote India as "a peace-loving country with multi-lingual, multi-cultural peoples, its glorious traditions and a rich heritage" in an attempt to forge close people-to-people ties during the journey.
