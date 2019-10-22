Mum Freaks Out On Seeing 'Ghost Baby' In Son's Crib. It Turns Out To Be...

Maritza Cibuls shared a picture of the 'ghost' in her son's crib.

A mother from Illinois, USA, has gone viral after she posted a picture of a "ghost baby" next to her son in his crib. Maritza Cibuls was getting ready for bed when she decided to check the baby monitor, reports Fox News. She had just put her 18-month-old son to sleep, but what she saw next to him in his crib frightened her so much, she barely managed to sleep that night.

"So last night I was positive there was a ghost baby in the bed with my son," wrote Ms Cibuls, 32, on Facebook. "I was so freaked out, I barely slept. I even tried creeping in there with a flashlight while my son was sleeping."

"I thought my eyes were playing tricks on me. I tried to ignore it but it was really starting to creep me out," Ms Cibuls told Yahoo News. "Some part of me does believe in ghosts... but I just tried to tell myself there was some logical explanation."

She posted a picture of the "ghost baby" on Facebook this Friday, where it has gone massively viral with over 2.9 lakh shares and 5 lakh reactions.

Take a look at it below:

Thankfully for Ms Cibuls, there was a logical explanation to the whole thing. The next morning, she went to her son's room and solved the mystery.

She explained that the "ghost baby" was actually just a design on the mattress, visible because her husband forgot to put the mattress protector on. "My husband, Corey, changed the sheets the other night while I changed my son... Apparently, he didn't think to put another mattress protector back on."

"It turns out my husband just forgot to put the mattress protector on when he changed the sheets," Ms Cibuls wrote on Facebook, adding laughing face emojis.

"I could kill him," she concluded.

