British YouTuber Of Indian Origin Builds World's Largest iPhone, Sets Guinness World Record

The structure is a scaled-up version of an iPhone 15 Pro Max.

British tech content creator Arun Rupesh Maini, widely known as Mrwhosetheboss, has set a new Guinness World Records by creating the largest smartphone replica in the world. His oversized iPhone 15 Pro Max stands impressively tall at 6.74 feet.

Maini, known for his in-depth reviews and innovative tech content, took on the ambitious project of constructing a scaled-up version of Apple's flagship smartphone. To achieve this feat, he teamed up with DIYPerks, a gadget-building specialist, whose real name is Matthew Perks. The collaboration resulted in a functioning iPhone replica that not only smashed previous records but also attracted widespread attention.

With this achievement of creating a giant smartphone that towers over two meters tall, he continues to solidify his reputation as a leading figure in technology-related content on YouTube.

"It feels like a full circle moment. I'm so proud of both our team and Matt for pulling off what's never been done before," he told Guinness World Records. "Growing up, I would disappear into the library for hours to read the latest Guinness World Records books, so to achieve an award myself feels absolutely surreal."

According to GWR, Arun began uploading content on YouTube in 2011 and has since amassed a large following thanks to his tech reviews. He created this large iPhone to celebrate surpassing Apple in subscribers on YouTube, a target he has been chasing recently. Matthew, as his username suggests, builds homemade gadgets-usually supersized or miniature versions of commercially available consoles.