Mother's Encouraging Words To Daughter Despite Low Scores In Math Wins Internet

Growing up, we all struggled to get our answer sheets signed by our parents, especially when the scores were not that impressive. Recently, a woman took to X, formerly Twitter to share images of her school answer sheets on which her mother wrote words of encouragement on each paper despite her low scores in mathematics.

The woman by the username Zainab, shared two different images along with a caption, "found my grade 6 math notebook and love how precious mother was signing every bad test with an encouraging note for me!"

On one answer sheet where Zainab secured zero out of 15, her mother wrote, "Dear, it is so courageous to own this result".

In a subsequent tweet, Zainab wrote, "I continued studying math and even started enjoying it up to A levels. I also scored well! This is the outcome when you refrain from shaming your child for failing."

See the post here:

found my grade 6 math notebook and love how precious mother was signing every bad test with an encouraging note for me! pic.twitter.com/AEJc3tUQon — zainab (Taylor's version) (@zaibannn) August 25, 2023

Since being posted, the tweet has accumulated 72,000 views with an array of positive comments. A user wrote, "This is precious."

Another user wrote, "This is so cute."

"This made me sad and happy at the same time," the third user commented.

"Your Mama is a Gem," the fourth user wrote.

"Your mom is sooo cute," the fifth user expressed.

Earlier, a mother shared poems that her fourth-grade son wrote for her. The mother, by the username Grubreport, shared three different poetries along with a caption, "4th grader wrote this during distance learning two years ago."

She posted pictures of her son's poem on a Twitter thread. In one of the poems, the child wrote, "I think I had an idea for a poem, but now it is out of my mind and wandering around the house." In the second poem, he wrote a poem for his mom on Mother's Day. "You are beautiful like a rose on a stem with thorns. Because sometimes you get angry."

