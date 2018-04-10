Monkeys Fight Thieves Trying To Steal Them From Zoo, Emerge Victorious

The incident took place at the Wellington Zoo on Friday night. According to local reports, chief executive Karen Fifield said that the break-in to Wellington Zoo's squirrel monkey enclosure suggests someone wanted to steal one. "If their intention was to have it as a pet, it was a serious mistake. Squirrel monkeys like to be with others, they don't like to be with humans at all."
Thankfully, the thieves could not manage to get their hands on the feisty primates. "We initially believed a squirrel monkey was missing however we have since located all of these monkeys, some of whom are injured," said the Wellington Zoo in its Facebook post.
Ms Fifield said the would-be thief would have "some monkey bites, for sure"
In a follow-up post yesterday, the zoo said that none of the injuries sustained by the monkeys were serious. "They are all doing well and we're keeping them all together so they can support each other while they settle back into their daily routine."
The zoo said police are investigating the break-in.
Commentswebsite, the "cheeky and curious" squirrel monkeys arrived at the zoo in 2010. Squirrel Monkeys are omnivores and eat mostly vegetables, fruit, insects and small animals.
Click for more trending news