Monkey Snatches District Magistrate's Glasses In Vrindavan, Returns Later

Monkey menace is quite common in many parts of India, where they snatch items from people and sometimes trespass into homes in search of food. Recently, a monkey snatched the spectacles of a district magistrate in Mathura's Vrindavan.

A video of the incident was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Praveen Kaswan. It shows the DM, Navneet Chahal, and several policemen gathered under a building and figuring out a way to retrieve the glasses. Some monkeys can also be spotted jumping around the building. After keeping the men on their toes for some time, the monkey finally gives back the glasses.

“If you had not seen someone more powerful than District Magistrate of a District in India. Monkey snatches glasses from DM Navneet Chahal in Vrindavan, Mathura. After some pleading, the monkeys returned the glasses,” the caption read.

If you had not seen someone more powerful than District Magistrate of a District in India????

Monkey snatches glasses from DM Navneet Chahal in Vrindavan, Mathura.After some pleading,the monkeys returned the glasses. pic.twitter.com/YTERfjh62G — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) August 21, 2022

The clip has collected 19k views on Twitter and elicited amusing reactions from users.

For this user, the monkey might have agreed to return the glasses only in exchange for a treat.

Fruity dedo, chashma lelo. These monkeys are so well trained — Sandeep Mall (@SandeepMall) August 21, 2022

The clip prompted some to share their encounter with the notorious monkeys.

Happened to me! I was sitting in an auto and from nowhere a monkey came and snatched my glasses and went up a pole. A small boy came in few seconds, threw up a Frooti for the monkey and the monkey dropped the glasses. The boy asked for 50Rs. The episode lasted for hardly 5min — Bob (@Bob23159) August 21, 2022

A person wrote that the monkeys frequently snatch items and one should treat them with food to get them back.

Even I have experience the same thing last month at vrindavan, they are well trained, one should give fruity or sweets — narasimha (@naraismha) August 21, 2022

Many were amused to see how several cops were tasked with retrieving the spectacles of the DM.

Amusing to watch a whole troop of policemen — Anil Budur Lulla (@anil_lulla) August 21, 2022

The DM was definitely not the only one to have fallen prey to monkey's pranks.

Same happened with me in Vrindavan ???? — Dr HP (@DrHiteshprajpti) August 21, 2022

So, have you fallen prey to these monkeys?