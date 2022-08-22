Monkey Snatches District Magistrate's Glasses In Vrindavan, Returns Later

Monkey menace is quite common in many parts of India, where they snatch items from people and sometimes trespass into homes in search of food. Recently, a monkey snatched the spectacles of a district magistrate in Mathura's Vrindavan.

A video of the incident was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Services (IFS) officer Praveen Kaswan. It shows the DM, Navneet Chahal, and several policemen gathered under a building and figuring out a way to retrieve the glasses. Some monkeys can also be spotted jumping around the building. After keeping the men on their toes for some time, the monkey finally gives back the glasses. 

“If you had not seen someone more powerful than District Magistrate of a District in India. Monkey snatches glasses from DM Navneet Chahal in Vrindavan, Mathura. After some pleading, the monkeys returned the glasses,” the caption read.

The clip has collected 19k views on Twitter and elicited amusing reactions from users.

For this user, the monkey might have agreed to return the glasses only in exchange for a treat.

The clip prompted some to share their encounter with the notorious monkeys.

A person wrote that the monkeys frequently snatch items and one should treat them with food to get them back.

Many were amused to see how several cops were tasked with retrieving the spectacles of the DM.

The DM was definitely not the only one to have fallen prey to monkey's pranks.

So, have you fallen prey to these monkeys?

