Inspired By Premanand Govind Sharan, Boy, 13, Flees Home To Become Seer

Inspired by Vrindavan-based spiritual guru Premanand Govind Sharan Ji Maharaj, a 13-year-old boy from Gorakhpur ran away from home to become a seer.



The boy, identified as Aman Dubey, son of Amarnath Dubey, was eventually found near a ghat in Varanasi after a police-led search using CCTV footage and surveillance.

"I want to become like Sant Premanand Maharaj. That's why I left home. I first came to Varanasi and planned to stay at a temple here for a few days before heading to Mathura to be in his refuge," Aman told the police after being rescued.

A resident of Bimutia village under the Barhalganj police station limits, Aman left for school on August 1 as usual but didn't return home. When he didn't come back even by 8 pm, his worried family members launched a search and eventually filed a missing report the next day.

Police began scanning CCTV footage from nearby areas, including bus stops and railway stations. In one of the recordings, Aman was seen boarding a train from Dohrighat towards Varanasi. His photo was shared with GRP and local police in Varanasi, who finally traced him near a ghat, police said.

The GRP handed him over to the local child welfare body, Childline. His parents, accompanied by Gorakhpur police, left for Varanasi on Monday to bring him back, police said.

According to Aman's father, he was highly influenced by spiritual discourses and regularly watched videos of Sant Premanand on social media.

"He never shared anything with us, but he was deeply motivated by the teachings," said Amarnath Dubey, a furniture businessman.

SHO of Barhalganj police station, Chandrabhan Singh, confirmed that the boy is safe and will be brought back home soon.

