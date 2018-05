An Agra man claims a monkey snatched his bag. He says it contained Rs two lakh in cash

A monkey on Wednesday snatched a bag full of two lakh rupees from a father and daughter at the entrance of Indian Overseas Bank at Dhankaran intersection in Navi's mandi, Agra.The bank's guard along with the father-daughter duo chased the monkey but couldn't get the bag. The monkey tore the bag and scattered Rs 60,000, which was recovered. The incident took place when Thana Naai Mandi Halka Madan resident Sarraf Vijay Bansal went with daughter, Nancy, to deposit the money in the bank."The monkey attacked me and ran away with my hard-earned money... I am bankrupt now," said Mr Bansal.