'Mom Being Mom': Adorable Lioness And Cub Interaction Moves Internet

"How amazing! Momma lioness letting her baby sit," a social media user commented.

A heartwarming interaction between a lioness and her cub, captured by tourists on safari in Tanzania, has taken social media by storm. The brief clip shared on Instagram, has amassed over 2 million views, showcasing the lioness and her playful cub as they approached the tourists' jeeps in the grasslands. The highlight of the video is the cub's attempt to roar, resulting in an irresistibly cute moment that delighted onlookers. The video caption reads, "A lioness and her cub approached the cars, and the baby lion treated everyone to its roar. A timeless moment."

"So cute, she literally scolded him for running ahead by tapping lightly on his head with her paw... Mom being Mom," another viewer commented.

While many viewers adored the viral video, some raised concerns about the impact of tourism on wildlife. Critics argued that tourists could disrupt the animals' natural behaviour. The video has since prompted discussions about ethical wildlife tourism and the need to protect animals in their habitats.

"Too close!! Leave them alone," a social media user remarked.

"I stopped going on wildlife safaris once I realised the kind of nuisance we were," another wrote.

"I don't know, but as wildlife photographers, we humans should maintain distance between ourselves and wild animals. It's their safe space, and we tend to occupy that. At least guides and drivers should understand this," a third said.

"How amazing! Momma lioness letting her babysit," a fourth noted.

"Mom be like, 'Why are you talking to strangers? I told you not to do it!'"

Tanzania, known for its rich wildlife, is home to the largest lion population globally.