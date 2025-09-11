How This Public Toilet In China Became A Tourist Hotspot

A newly renovated public toilet at the Dunhuang Night Market in Gansu Province, China, has unexpectedly gone viral on social media, according to the South China Morning Post. Far from a basic facility, the restroom has been transformed into a cultural attraction now known as the "Dunhuang Pure Realm Public Cultural Space".

Located in the historic Silk Road city of Dunhuang, home to the famous UNESCO-listed Mogao Caves, the restroom blends art, heritage, and comfort, as per SCMP. Spanning two floors, the space features murals inspired by Dunhuang culture, a "fantasy realm" concept on the upper level, and ultra-clear glass curtain walls on the exterior.

Photo Credit: X.Com/@tongbingxue

The restroom also includes a mother-and-baby room with antibacterial nursing tables, child safety seats, and a self-cleaning system. Other amenities include seating areas, drink dispensers, and accessible facilities for elderly and disabled visitors.

Watch the video here:

Opened on August 16, the restroom has quickly become a tourist favourite, with many even dressing in traditional Hanfu to explore it.

The SCMP reported that visitors have been astonished and delighted. One woman said, "I was looking for a toilet in the night market and thought I had accidentally walked into an unopened grotto. I also heard another tourist expressing regret for not wearing traditional Hanfu to take photos there."

The site has also sparked lively discussion on mainland social media. One person said, "This is the most luxurious public toilet I have ever seen."

While another said, "When you enter, it is silent, and the screen outside even shows how many minutes you have been in the stall. If you exceed five minutes, the display changes colour to alert you that you have been inside too long."