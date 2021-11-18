Watch: Mobile Phone Bursts Into Flames As Worker Is Repairing It

Hair-raising footage shows the moment a mobile phone's battery exploded into flames while a worker was repairing the device. The incident took place at a repair shop in Thai Nguyen, Vietnam. The worker was repairing the phone a loud blast occurred. The next moment, the phone's battery was seen going up in flames, sending the worker scrambling to get it out of the way.

The video shows the worker, who was barefooted, throwing the burning phone on the ground. Another worker at the shop was seen hurrying away too as the explosion occurred.

The incident took place on November 5, 2021, and was recently shared by the YouTube channel, ViralHog. The caption read, “The worker was repairing the phone when the phone battery exploded. Luckily no one was injured.”

The video has been viewed thousands of times on the platform, where it has shocked many.

One user commented, “Imagine if a smartphone exploded in the owner's pocket.”

Another person wrote, “Likely the phone already had a knock-off battery.”

Users were glad that the worker escaped unscathed. Praising the worker's presence of mind, one user wrote, “Smooth operator tossing it to the floor like a dirty towel.”

