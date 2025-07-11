YouTube Updating Monetisation Policies Over AI Slop Concerns. Check Details

Amid the inflow of artificial intelligence-generated (AI) slop on YouTube, the Google-owned platform is gearing up to update its policies to crack down on creators' ability to generate revenue from "inauthentic" content. Though unoriginal content is already ineligible for monetisation, the mass-produced videos and other types of repetitive content that are mostly churned up using AI will also fall under the same category, under the improved YouTube Partner Program.

As for creators concerned that certain types of video, such as reaction videos, would also be demonetised, YouTube Head of Editorial & Creator Liaison Rene Ritchie issued a statement, clarifying that this is not the case.

As per Mr Ritchie, the new update is designed to better identify when content is mass-produced or repetitive. He added that this type of content is often perceived as spam by the viewers.

"In order to monetise as part of the YouTube Partner Program (YPP), YouTube has always required creators to upload "original" and "authentic" content. On July 15, 2025, YouTube is updating our guidelines to better identify mass-produced and repetitious content. This update better reflects what "inauthentic" content looks like today," said Mr Ritchie.

"This is a minor update to YouTube's long-standing YPP policies to help better identify when content is mass-produced or repetitive. This type of content has already been ineligible for monetisation for years and is content viewers often consider spam. That's it. That's all," he added.

Not exactly.. to clarify, this is a minor update to our long-standing YPP policies to help us *better identify* when content is mass-produced or repetitive. This type of content has already been ineligible for monetization for years, and is content viewers often consider spam — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) July 3, 2025

Also Read | Man Reveals Secret To Rs 4.7 Crore Fortune By 45 With Simple Life And SIPs

While YouTube has been cracking down on such content, the rise of AI technology has turned the platform into a cesspool of AI slop. Users are often bombarded with videos having an AI voice overlaid on photos, videos or other repurposed content, made using text-to-video AI tools.

Some channels filled with AI music have millions of subscribers. Fake, AI-generated videos about news events, like the Diddy trial, have racked up millions of views.

The policy update showcases YouTube's renewed emphasis on original and authentic content standards, which the company claims have always been required for monetisation eligibility.