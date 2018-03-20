Beauty Pageant Contestant's Response To Question Is Refreshingly Honest

Sandra Lemonon was one of the Top 15 contestants in the Miss Philippines pageant

Si Sandra Lemonon is me during an exam. No explanation needed#BbPilipinas2018pic.twitter.com/VQeXnvaYa0 — EliOliver. (@asdfghjklourdes) March 18, 2018

"I have prepared for this Q&A but I have no idea what to answer, so thank you.."



sandra lemonon is all of us when we studied all & night the exam consisted of NOTHING WE STUDIED FOR #BbPilipinas2018 — kaenashi (@hersummerdream) March 18, 2018

Be a Sandra Lemonon in this world full or pretentious and pabibos. #BbPilipinas2018 — Shin Mesina (@shimmysina) March 18, 2018

Sometimes, intelligence does not only require preparation. It requires honesty. Being intelligent is being honest in admitting that we don't know everything.

Cheer up Ms. Sandra Lemonon#BbPilipinas2018 — Jeffrey Rosel Abad (@abad_jeffreyr) March 18, 2018